Tar Heels Discuss Exhibition Victory at Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN – North Carolina used a big second half to beat Memphis, 84-76, in an exhibition game Tuesday night at FedEx Forum, and afterward, three Tar Heels met with the media to discuss the game.

The Tar Heels trailed by 11 points in the first half and by three at halftime, but a 32-15 run that spanned both halves gave Carolina a comfortable cushion. Its largest lead was 15 points at 76-61 with 6:17 to play.

Above is video of Seth Trimble (33 points), Elliot Cadeau (11 points, 13 assists), and Jalen Washington (17 points, six rebounds).

Note: This game was played for charity as proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Hospital here in Memphis.

