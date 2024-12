CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina lost its third consecutive game with a 94-79 loss to No. 10 Alabama on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels’ only lead was 2-0 and they trailed the rest of the way.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 23 points followed by 18 from RJ Davis and 12 by Seth Trimble.

The Tar Heels have lost three consecutive games and are now 4-4. The tenth-ranked Crimson Tide improved 7-2.

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say afterward: