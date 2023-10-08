Fresh off a 40-7 thumping of Syracuse on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, North Carolina has moved up to No. 12in the Associated Press and Coaches’ Top 25 football polls.

UNC moved up from Nos. 14 and 13, respectively, and are now right behind Alabama in the AP poll and Texas in the Coaches' poill. Other ACC teams ranked are Florida State, Duke, Louisville, and Miami.

The Tar Heels outgained the Orange, 644-221 and had a first-down advantage of 33-11. They ran 97 plays to Syracuse’s 51, and it was 59-22 at halftime.

Drake Maye passed for 442 yards and three touchdowns, Nate McCollum (135) and Kobe Paysour (100) hit the 100-yard receiving marks, and Tez Walker made his UNC debut catching six passes for 43 yards.

Carolina’s defense has now allowed just 13 second-half points in four games versus Power 5 opponents, and the Tar Heels’ average margin of victory over South Carolina (Neutral), Minnesota, Pittsburgh (road), and Syracuse is 20.5 points.

UNC improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC with Saturday’s win. The Tar Heels are again in action next Saturday when they host No. 25??? Miami at 7:30 PM. The game will air on ABC.

USA Today Coaches' Top 25

AP Top 25 Poll