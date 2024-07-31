CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State, the 2023 defending ACC Champions, has been picked to win the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference football title, according to a preseason poll of 170 media voters.

The Seminoles went 13-1 overall last season, including a perfect 8-0 record in conference play, on their way to winning the 2023 ACC title and the program’s first ACC Championship since 2014. Florida State was predicted as the 2024 ACC champion on 81 ballots.

The 2024 ACC Preseason Poll was conducted via a vote of a media panel, including those who were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Coming off a 9-4 season last year, which ended with five-straight wins, including a victory in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Clemson garnered 55 first-place votes. Miami racked up 17 first-place votes, while NC State (8), Virginia Tech (5) and Cal (2) also received multiple first-place votes. Boston College and Georgia Tech each received one first-place vote.

Florida State led all teams with 2,708 points, while Clemson was second with 2,657 points. Miami placed third with 2,344 points, and NC State captured fourth with 2,318 points.

The next two teams were tightly bunched, with Louisville in fifth with 1,984 points and Virginia Tech in sixth with 1,968 points.

SMU (1,798) was seventh in the preseason predictions, ahead of North Carolina (1,712) in eighth and Georgia Tech (1,539) in ninth. The 10 through 13 spots were again close, as California (1,095) was projected to finish 10th and just ahead of Duke (1,056) in 11th, Syracuse (1,035) in 12th and Pitt (1,016) in 13th.

Rounding out the preseason poll was Boston College (890) in 14th, Wake Forest (784) in 15th, Virginia (629) in 16th and Stanford (477) in 17th.

The 2024 ACC Football Championship Game will kick off in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.





2024 ACC Preseason Poll

Rk. Team - Points

1. Florida State (81) - 2708

2. Clemson (55) - 2657

3. Miami (17) - 2344

4. NC State (8) - 2318

5. Louisville - 1984

6. Virginia Tech (5) - 1968

7. SMU - 1798

8. North Carolina - 1712

9. Georgia Tech (1) - 1539

10. Cal (2) - 1095

11. Duke - 1056

12. Syracuse - 1035

13. Pitt - 1016

14. Boston College (1) - 890

15. Wake Forest - 784

16. Virginia - 629

17. Stanford - 477





First-place votes in parentheses

170 media voters





ACC Football Notes

*The ACC is the Conference of Quarterbacks, with the return of full-time starters Thomas Castellanos at Boston College, Cade Klubnik at Clemson, Grayson Loftis at Duke, Haynes King at Georgia Tech, Preston Stone at SMU, and Kyron Drones at Virginia Tech, and transfers DJ Uiagalelei at Florida State, Tyler Shough at Louisville, Cam Ward at Miami, Grayson McCall at NC State, and Kyle McCord at Syracuse among others.

*ACC had 10 quarterbacks named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list, no other conference had more.

*ACC has the top-ranked group of quarterback transfers in 2024 by CBS Sports.

*13 QBs in the league enter the 2024 season with over 20 career touchdown passes and 3,500 career passing yards.

*Eight quarterbacks from ACC schools are projected to start Week 1 in the 2024 NFL season — 25 percent of NFL teams.

*Since 2018, the ACC has had at least one quarterback drafted in the first round in five different drafts — the only conference to do that.

*The ACC’s non-conference schedule continues to be the most challenging in the country.

*27 games against Power 4 opponents, including Notre Dame, the most of any conference.

*Nine non-conference games against teams ranked in the final 2023 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the most of any conference.

*10 non-conference games against teams in ESPN’s 2024 Way-Too-Early Top 25, the most of any conference.

*ACC Features Elite Coaching Leadership

*Six ACC head coaches were named to the 2024 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List, as announced by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl, no other conference had more.

*Two of the three active coaches to win a national title reside in the ACC - Dabo Swinney led Clemson to national titles in 2016 and 2018. North Carolina’s Mack Brown won a national title at Texas in 2005.

