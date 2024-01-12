RALEIGH -In a sport where star performances often dominate the headlines, North Carolina’s recent three-game road winning streak tells a story of collective effort and the underrated power of team basketball. This narrative is especially intriguing considering that during this stretch, RJ Davis, who blazed through the early season with at least 20 points in eight straight games, averaged a modest 15 points per game, a dip from his 21.6 prior to the road trip. Yet, the seventh-ranked Tar Heels didn't just survive; they thrived, highlighting the depth and versatility of their squad. It wasn't about Armando Bacot dominating the boards with 20-20 games, nor was it Harrison Ingram replicating his Bahamas heroics or Cormac Ryan lighting up the scoreboard. It was something more nuanced and equally compelling – a testament to team basketball. Jalen Washington, coming off the bench, grabbed eight rebounds and played crucial defense against NC State's DJ Burns. Jae'Lyn Withers, known for his tenacity, made his presence felt with diving saves and agitating, in-your-face defense. And Seth Trimble emerged as a versatile threat, knocking down jumpers, pulling down boards, and sometimes, igniting a one-man fast break. Not to mention his defense. The trio's combined contribution in the last three road games speaks volumes: 39 points, 36 rebounds, five assists, six blocks, and two steals. Such production off the bench is a luxury few teams can boast.

UNC sophomore Jalen Washington (13) was one of the dudes again in Wednesday win at NC State (USA Today)

Ryan's words resonate with this theme of collective strength and depth. "We’ve got a lot of dawgs on this team from top to bottom,” he said following Carolina’s 67-54 win at NC State on Wednesday night. “That is part of the reason we are really good. We’ve got a lot of depth on this team, so there really is no drop off." That quote isn't just a statement; it's a declaration of the team's identity. The Tar Heels' success on this road trip wasn't anchored in individual brilliance but in a symphony of contributions, where each Tar Heels played their part to perfection. Whether it was Washington's rebounds and defense, Withers' hustle and grit, or Trimble's scoring and athleticism, every piece fit seamlessly into the Tar Heels' winning puzzle. Even Paxson Wojcik hit perhaps the biggest shot of UNC’s win at Clemson last Saturday. Trimble underscores the team’s cohesive bond and their shared commitment to each other's success. “We are one unit, that is how we identify ourselves,” he said Wednesday. “Our unity is really huge.” Trimble’s remarks underscore the team’s cohesive bond and their shared commitment to each other's success. UNC (12-3, 4-0 ACC) Coach Hubert Davis also acknowledges the significant contributions of his bench players. As Washington and Withers were game changers in their recent NC State win providing the Tar Heels immeasurable intangibles plus some production tied to their highly confident play.

UNC guard Cormac Ryan says the Tar Heels are loaded with "dawgs" citing the reserves as examples. (Kevin Roy/THI)