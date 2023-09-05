North Carolina has moved up to No. 17 in the AP rankings and No. 16 in the Coaches Poll after the Tar Heels defeated South Carolina, 31-17, in Charlotte this past Saturday.

The polls, which was released Tuesday, reflected the Tar Heels climbing 4 spots from their No. 21 AP ranking and No. 20 Coaches Poll ranking last week. UNC recorded 16 TFLs, nine of which were sacks, and held the Gamecocks to minus-2 yards rushing.

UNC running back British Brooks ran for 103 yards, Omarion Hampton ran for two touchdowns, and quarterback Drake Maye passed for 269 yards and two scores.

The Tar Heels are back in action Saturday for their home opener as they host Appalachian State (1-0) at 5:15. The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here is this week’s AP Top 25

https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Here is this week’s Coaches Poll

https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/coaches-poll-top-25-clemson-plummets-texas-moves-into-top-10-in-college-football-rankings/amp/