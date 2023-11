North Carolina moved up to No. 20 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings released Tuesday evening.

The Tar Heels are 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the ACC, and are coming off a 47-45 double-overtime victory over rival Duke last Saturday night. UNC has two games remaining in the regular season, as Clemson this Saturday and at NC State the following weekend.

Below are the rankings: