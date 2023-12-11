Hope everyone is doing well. Below are some roster updates as we head into bowl practice on Wednesday along with some other items to get you up-to-speed.

North Carolina begins preparation for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, and missing will be seven starters along with some other key contributors.

With announcements by quarterback Drake Maye and linebacker Cedric Gray on Monday they are heading to the NFL Draft and not playing in the bowl game, UNC also announced in the evening that center Corey Gaynor will not play in the bowl game as well. Wide receiver Tez Walker entered the NFL Draft last week and is also opting out of the Tar Heels’ game versus West Virginia.

Defensive tackle Myles Murphy announced Monday he is entering the NFL Draft, but will play in the bowl game.

“We want to thank these young men for all they’ve contributed to Carolina football during their times with the program. It’s been a pleasure to watch them grow and flourish both on the field and off. We wish them nothing but the best and look forward to watching them represent UNC as they move on to the next chapters of their careers,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said in a release by the school.

In addition, quarterback Jefferson Boaz and defensive back D.J. Jones are in the transfer portal but will play in the game. UNC made no mention of the other players that have entered the portal.

Furthermore, the program also announced the following players are injured and will not play in the bowl game: tight end John Copenhaver (lower body); tight end Bryson Nesbit (lower body); defensive back Will Hardy (upper body); defensive back Alijah Huzzie (lower body); and offensive lineman Zach Rice (lower body).

The Tar Heels (8-4) and Mountaineers (8-4) face off December 27 at 5:30 PM in Charlotte.