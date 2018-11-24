CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina and N.C. State have gotten into skirmishes before, so Saturday’s get-together in the end zone following the Wolfpack’s 34-28 overtime victory in Kenan Stadium wasn’t exactly a big surprise.

It occurred after State’s Reggie Gallaspy rumbled into the end zone from one yard out to win the game for the Pack sending it to a third consecutive win over the Tar Heels and dropping the home team to its ninth loss in 11 games this season.

Add the rivalry nature and the general hostility between the schools and it was a tinder box waiting to flare up.

UNC Coach Larry Fedora, however, wasn’t in the mood to discuss it after the game.

“There was no fight, not to my knowledge,” he said, when asked what took place in the end zone.

Pressed on the issue, Fedora again basically deflected discussing it.

“Their team celebrating and our team celebrating,” he said.

Celebrating? UNC?

Why?

“My team wasn’t celebrating, their team was celebrating, alright, in our end zone,” Fedora shot back, clearly angering over the repeated questions. “That’s what was happening. There wasn’t any fight to my knowledge.”

N.C. State Coach Dave Doeren also didn’t see what happened, but he acknowledged something took place and even tried to get things straightened out.

“I didn’t see it, I just got down there and tried to break it up,” he said. “I don’t know, we’ll find out. It’s unfortunate.”

Video replays show players from both teams throwing punches as both benches were emptying. Fedora was near the middle of the field when it happened and appeared to be looking for someone or some people.

There has not yet been an official statement from either school.