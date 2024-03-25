North Carolina will try to win two games later this week in Los Angeles looking to get back to the Final Four for the 22nd time in program history.

But first, the Tar Heels, who are the No. 1 seed in the West Region, must face Alabama, and if they get past the Crimson Tide, will take on the winner between Arizona and Clemson for a spot in Phoenix and the Final Four.

In today’s UNC Basketball Show, THI’s Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss the storylines around the Tar Heels, what can connect from their wins this past weekend over Wagner and Michigan State, the Tide, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



