We don't know the full rundown yet of 2022 prospects that have been contacted by the North Carolina coaching staff since June 15 when coaching staffs could call rising juniors directly. However, some of the most elite names of that class are beginning to get calls from the Tar Heels.

Perhaps the most recent prospect to hear from Carolina is Dereck Lively. The seven-footer is ranked No. 41 nationally by Rivals. He already has a loaded offer sheet that includes Florida, Florida State, Georgetown, LSU, Maryland, Memphis, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, SMU, Temple, UCLA, Western Kentucky, and Xavier.

Lively stars at the Westtown School in Pennsylvania and is also is a member of Team Final of the EYBL circuit. That resume alone guarantees strong competition and maximum exposure. From all indications, there is a lot to see from his game.