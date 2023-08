The CP3 Rising Stars National Camp was held for the 11th straight year this past weekend in Winston Salem. Chris Paul's event has annually hosted many of the top freshmen and sophomores in the country. The University of North Carolina, and the other in-state ACC institutions, have been beneficiaries of the elite camp thanks to tours of the campuses taken by the tenth graders.

This year was no different. 54 prospects in the 2026 class made their way to the Chapel Hill campus Friday around noon. All of these young men are very talented just to receive an invite to such a prestigious camp. However, "best of the best" is an appropriate description for just over a dozen top level talents who have already turned the heads of numerous high major coaching staffs.