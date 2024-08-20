Isaiah Denis is a player for North Carolina fans to monitor closely. A common narrative among those involved in recruiting was the offer from Hubert Davis was a game changer for the native of the Tar Heel State, and if an official visit got set up then look out.

That official visit will take place on the weekend of September 27. Five more schools are scheduled to play host as well. Pitt will kick things off with the first official visit on August 30, followed by Ohio State September 6, Miami September 13, Michigan September 20, and Tennessee on October 11.

Hubert Davis offered Davis in July, but he and his coaching staff had been aware of Denis for some time. He was a major in piece in Davidson Day's NCISAA 2A state title last season.



