CHAPEL HILL – The strangest thing that happened to North Carolina’s football program this offseason hasn’t actually been anything that will affect the product on the field this fall.

It will, however, be strange to watch. At least at first.

Kaimon Rucker has worn jersey number 25 for each of the 2,132 snaps he’s played on defense for the Tar Heels. No more. Rucker has switched to number 7 for this upcoming season, his last in Chapel Hill.

“It’s something that I’ve been kind of wanting to do, but as me being an underclassman, I didn’t have that opportunity just yet,” he recently said after one of UNC’s spring practices. “But when the opportunity showed itself, I wanted to change my number.”

Known for wearing 25 and as one of Carolina’s best defensive players in recent years, it’s an unusual move in the NIL era. He’s known as “25” and likely has some deals and merch tied into the old number.

So, why the change?

“The reason why is because I had this my junior year of high school and I wanted to keep it up,” Rucker explained. “But we had a tradition where it’s the coaches choose a very significant person on the team to wear number one at the time. And my coaches chose me to wear it my senior year, so I wore number one. If that wasn’t the case, I would have kept it (seven).”