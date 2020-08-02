TarHeelIllustrated - The Top 3 Freshmen Will Be...?

North Carolina’s class of 2020 got a very late addition, with 5-star cornerback Tony Grimes’ paperwork recently completed officially making him a part of the class of 2020. THI’s staffer were asked to come up with their top three true freshmen for the upcoming season and here are everyone’s picks:



Deana King

Josh Downs, WR - Downs will get some action and I expect him to have a good year. With him being a part of an already stellar WR group returning, the sky is the limit for him. Tony Grimes, CB - This kid has the fan base excited with his elite talent. A 5-star that has come to Chapel Hill and gave up his senior year for the chance to play on Saturday is pretty impressive. Desmond Evans, LB - A lot of folks will be watching Evans as he has all the tools to be great. He will be a monster in Bateman’s hybrid scheme.





Jacob Turner

Josh Downs, WR - The quick and shifty wide receiver is ready to play at the college level and I think he’ll make an impact on the Heels’ very experience offense this season. Expect him to emerge as a reliable receiver for Sam Howell. Myles Murphy, DT - The fact is, UNC’s d-line is its most inexperienced unit this season and someone has to step up. That’s where Murphy steps in and I expect him to become a reliable contributor for Jay Bateman’s defense. Tony Grimes, CB - Make no mistake, the Heels’ secondary is loaded this year. But Grimes is that good and I fully expect him to steal some playing time at the cornerback position and eventually make it his own going into 2021.

Jarrod Hardy

Josh Downs, WR - The big-time wide receiver from the incoming recruiting class, is a speed demon, there is just no way you can keep him off the field. Downs is a playmaker. Desmond Evans, LB - I really love the upside of Evans and he has a chance to use his versatility all over the field for the Tar Heels, he’s just unlike anybody I see who is at his position. Clyde Pinder, DT - You can never have enough big physical strong tackles on your team, and freshmen Clyde Pinder will get an opportunity this fall to push for immediate playing time.





John Gwaltney

Desmond Evans, LB - Evans comes to UNC with a big reputation, and he could see the field early with Carolina looking to add depth to its defensive line and OLB spots. Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DE - Bingley-Jones, like Evans, hails for North Carolina and brings a big reputation with him to Chapel Hill. He may not get on the field this season because of an injury, but I didn’t want to leave him off. His potential is huge. Joshua Downs, WR - While time may be a little limited for Downs in 2020 due to Carolina's depth at wide receiver, it does not mean the young and talented Downs will not be heard from at some point this season.





Andrew Jones