News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-22 18:58:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

THI Basketball Central: Syracuse

Jim Boeheim guides his Orange against Carolina on Tuesday night in a key ACC matchup.
Jim Boeheim guides his Orange against Carolina on Tuesday night in a key ACC matchup. (AP)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

DATE: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

WHERE: JMA Wireless Dome (34,616); Syracuse, New York

TIME/TV: 9:00 pm/ESPN

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius TBD, XM/SXM 383, Internet 973)

SYRACUSE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina leads 15-6

LAST MEETING: Carolina 88 Syracuse 79 OT (2022)

ACC STANDINGS: Click Here

SYRACUSE STARTERS
NAME PPG RPG APG

#11 Joseph Girard II

SR, G, 6-1, 190

17.5

2.8

3.1

#3 Judah Mintz

FR, G, 6-3, 172

14.9

2.4

4.4

#14 Jesse Edwards

SR, C, 6-11, 230

13.9

10.8

1.6

#13 Benny Williams

SO, F, 6-8, 208

7.3

4.4

1.2

#0 Chris Bell

FR, F, 6-7, 180

6.8

1.5

0.4
Based on previous game
SU - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
SYRACUSE NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Jim Boeheim

1,011-433 overall
1,011-433 at SU

Hubert Davis

43-16 overall
43-16 at UNC

2022-23 Record

13-7 (6-3 ACC)

14-6 (6-3 ACC)

Rankings

#110 NET

NR AP

NR Coaches

#90 BPI

#80 KenPom

#38 NET

#43 AP

#42 Coaches

#30 BPI

#24 KenPom

KenPom SOS

#152

#20

Points Per Game

75.6

79.6

Opponents PPG

70.0

72.3

Scoring Margin

+5.6

+7.3

Field Goal Percentage

46.7%

45.4%

3-PT FG Percentage

36.6%

31.6%

Free Throw Percentage

73.5%

74.7%

Rebounds Per Game

36.4

39.6

Rebounding Margin

-0.2

+5.5

Assists Per Game

15.4

12.3

Turnovers Per Game

11.3

11.3

Turnover Margin

+2.3

0.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.4

1.1

Steals Per Game

7.8

6.2

Blocks Per Game

5.6

3.8
Statistics as of January 21, 2023
Looking to take control of your career? Call Andy, he can help, it's FREE & tell him THI sent you,
Looking to take control of your career? Call Andy, he can help, it's FREE & tell him THI sent you, (My Perfect Franchise)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}