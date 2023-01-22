THI Basketball Central: Syracuse
DATE: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
WHERE: JMA Wireless Dome (34,616); Syracuse, New York
TIME/TV: 9:00 pm/ESPN
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius TBD, XM/SXM 383, Internet 973)
SYRACUSE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina leads 15-6
LAST MEETING: Carolina 88 Syracuse 79 OT (2022)
|NAME
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#11 Joseph Girard II
SR, G, 6-1, 190
|
17.5
|
2.8
|
3.1
|
#3 Judah Mintz
FR, G, 6-3, 172
|
14.9
|
2.4
|
4.4
|
#14 Jesse Edwards
SR, C, 6-11, 230
|
13.9
|
10.8
|
1.6
|
#13 Benny Williams
SO, F, 6-8, 208
|
7.3
|
4.4
|
1.2
|
#0 Chris Bell
FR, F, 6-7, 180
|
6.8
|
1.5
|
0.4
|SYRACUSE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Jim Boeheim
1,011-433 overall
|
Hubert Davis
43-16 overall
|
2022-23 Record
|
13-7 (6-3 ACC)
|
14-6 (6-3 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
#110 NET
NR AP
NR Coaches
#90 BPI
#80 KenPom
|
#38 NET
#43 AP
#42 Coaches
#30 BPI
#24 KenPom
|
KenPom SOS
|
#152
|
#20
|
Points Per Game
|
75.6
|
79.6
|
Opponents PPG
|
70.0
|
72.3
|
Scoring Margin
|
+5.6
|
+7.3
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
46.7%
|
45.4%
|
3-PT FG Percentage
|
36.6%
|
31.6%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
73.5%
|
74.7%
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
36.4
|
39.6
|
Rebounding Margin
|
-0.2
|
+5.5
|
Assists Per Game
|
15.4
|
12.3
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
11.3
|
11.3
|
Turnover Margin
|
+2.3
|
0.0
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
Steals Per Game
|
7.8
|
6.2
|
Blocks Per Game
|
5.6
|
3.8