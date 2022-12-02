THI Basketball Central: Virginia Tech
DATE: Sunday, December 4, 2022
WHERE: Cassell Coliseum (8,924); Blacksburg, Virginia
TIME/TV: 3:00 pm/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 136, XM/SXM 193, Internet 955)
VIRGINIA TECH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina leads 72-16
LAST MEETING: Virginia Tech 72 Carolina 59 (2022)
|VIRGINIA TECH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Mike Young
360-281 overall
|
Hubert Davis
34-13 overall
|
2022-23 Record
|
7-1 (0-0 ACC)
|
5-3 (0-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
#36 AP
NR Coaches
#44BPI
#38 KenPom
|
#18 AP
#15 Coaches
#27 BPI
#24KenPom
|
Strength of Schedule
|
#333
|
#22
|
Points Per Game
|
76.8
|
80.4
|
Opponents PPG
|
64.3
|
75.4
|
Scoring Margin
|
+12.5
|
+5.0
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
55.9%
|
44.9%
|
3-PT FG Percentage
|
35.7%
|
30.4%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
74.5%
|
74.9%
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
35.5
|
40.3
|
Rebounding Margin
|
+2.9
|
+3.5
|
Assists Per Game
|
14.6
|
11.1
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
8.9
|
11.8
|
Turnover Margin
|
+2.2
|
+0.3
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.6
|
0.9
|
Steals Per Game
|
4.1
|
5.8
|
Blocks Per Game
|
4.1
|
4.9
|NAME
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#13 Darius Maddox
JR, G, 6-5, 180
|
10.4
|
3.0
|
1.0
|
#0 Hunter Cattoor
SR, G, 6-3, 200
|
9.8
|
4.1
|
2.0
|
#3 Sean Pedulla
SO, G, 6-1, 195
|
17.1
|
3.4
|
4.0
|
#25 Justyn Mutts
SR, F, 6-7, 220
|
12.6
|
9.0
|
3.9
|
#21 Grant Basile
SR, F, 6-9, 235
|
14.1
|
5.4
|
1.9