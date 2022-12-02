News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-02 22:01:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

THI Basketball Central: Virginia Tech

RJ Davis and Sean Pedulla will be two guys to watch in Sunday's matchup between the Heels and Hokies.
RJ Davis and Sean Pedulla will be two guys to watch in Sunday's matchup between the Heels and Hokies. ()
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

DATE: Sunday, December 4, 2022

WHERE: Cassell Coliseum (8,924); Blacksburg, Virginia

TIME/TV: 3:00 pm/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 136, XM/SXM 193, Internet 955)

VIRGINIA TECH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina leads 72-16

LAST MEETING: Virginia Tech 72 Carolina 59 (2022)

VT - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
VIRGINIA TECH NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Mike Young

360-281 overall
61-37at VT

Hubert Davis

34-13 overall
34-13 at UNC

2022-23 Record

7-1 (0-0 ACC)

5-3 (0-0 ACC)

Rankings

#36 AP

NR Coaches

#44BPI

#38 KenPom

#18 AP

#15 Coaches

#27 BPI

#24KenPom

Strength of Schedule

#333

#22

Points Per Game

76.8

80.4

Opponents PPG

64.3

75.4

Scoring Margin

+12.5

+5.0

Field Goal Percentage

55.9%

44.9%

3-PT FG Percentage

35.7%

30.4%

Free Throw Percentage

74.5%

74.9%

Rebounds Per Game

35.5

40.3

Rebounding Margin

+2.9

+3.5

Assists Per Game

14.6

11.1

Turnovers Per Game

8.9

11.8

Turnover Margin

+2.2

+0.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.6

0.9

Steals Per Game

4.1

5.8

Blocks Per Game

4.1

4.9
Statistics as of December 1, 2022
VIRGINIA TECH STARTERS
NAME PPG RPG APG

#13 Darius Maddox

JR, G, 6-5, 180

10.4

3.0

1.0

#0 Hunter Cattoor

SR, G, 6-3, 200

9.8

4.1

2.0

#3 Sean Pedulla

SO, G, 6-1, 195

17.1

3.4

4.0

#25 Justyn Mutts

SR, F, 6-7, 220

12.6

9.0

3.9

#21 Grant Basile

SR, F, 6-9, 235

14.1

5.4

1.9
Based on previous game
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}