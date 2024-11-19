Published Nov 19, 2024
THI Football Central: Boston College
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

DATE: Saturday, November 23, 2024

WHERE: Alumni Stadium (44,500); Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

TIME/TV: 12:00 PM/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)

Boston College: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: UNC leads the all-time series, 6-2.

BOSTON COLLEGE-UNC TEAM COMPARISON
Record & Rankings as of November 18 2024
BOSTON COLLEGENORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Bill O'Brien

20-14 overall
5-5 at Wake Forest

Mack Brown

282-148-1 overall
113-56-1 at UNC

2024 Record

5-5 (2-4 ACC)

6-4 (3-3 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#67 Sagarin

#59 FPI

NR AP

NR Coaches

#55 Sagarin

#50 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#45

#93

Strength of Record

64

61

Strength of Schedule Remaining

67

78

BOSTON COLLEGE OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
Stats updated November 18, 2024
BOSTON COLLEGENORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

27.6

26.2

Rushing Per Game

176.0

128.5

Passing Per Game

184.5

235.7

TOTAL

360.5

364.2

BOSTON COLLEGE DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
Stats updated November 18 2024
BOSTON COLLEGENORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

24.5

33.7

Rushing Per Game

130.4

204.5

Passing Per Game

248.8

235.6

TOTAL

379.2

440.1

BOSTON COLLEGE  - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Stats updated November 18, 2024
BOSTON COLLEGENORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Grayson James

456 total yards

42-70-2 INT passing

3 TD

Jacolby Criswell

2,003 total yards

151-256-3 INT passing

12 TD

Rushing

Kye Robichaux

121 carries

561 total yards

4.6 average

8 TD

Omarion Hampton

248 carries

1,422 total yards

5.7 average

12 TD

Receiving

Lewis Bond

46 receptions

464 total yards

10.09 average

3 TD

J.J. Jones

28 receptions

528 total yards

18.86 average

5 TD

Tackles

Donovan Ezeiruaku

64 total tackles

31 solo, 33 assisted

14 TFL, 11 Sacks

Power Echols

64 total tackles

35 solo, 29 assisted

1 TFL, 0.5 Sack