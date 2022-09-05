THI Football Central: Georgia State
DATE: Saturday, September 10, 2022
WHERE: Center Parc Credit Union Stadium (25,000); Atlanta, Georgia
SURFACE: FieldTurf
TIME/TV: Noon/ESPNU
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius 94 ; XM/SXM 206 ; SXM App 969)
GEORGIA STATE PANTHERS: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina leads 1-0
LAST MEETING: Carolina 59, Georgia State 17 (2021)
**************************************************************************************
|GEORGIA STATE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Shawn Elliott
|
Mack Brown
267-139-1 overall
|
2022 Record
|
0-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|
2-0 (0-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
NR AP
NR Coaches
#100 Sagarin
#90 FPI
|
#39 AP
#33 Coaches
#30 FPI
#49 Sagarin
|
Strength of Schedule
|
Strength of Record
|
Strength of Schedule Remaining
|GEORGIA STATE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
14.0
|
42.5
|
Rushing Per Game
|
200.0
|
56.0
|
Passing Per Game
|
111.0
|
172.0
|
TOTAL
|
311.0
|
320.0
|GEORIGIA STATE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
35.0
|
59.5
|
Rushing Per Game
|
79.0
|
264.5
|
Passing Per Game
|
227.0
|
323.0
|
TOTAL
|
306.0
|
587.5
|GEORGIA STATE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Passing
|
Darren Grainger
111 total yards
7-29-1 passing
1 TD
|
Drake Maye
646 total yards
53-73-0 passing
9 TD
|
Rushing
|
Jamyest Williams
13 carries
76 total yards
5.8 average
0 TDs
|
Drake Maye
16 carries
131 total yards
8.2 average
2 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Jamari Trash
4 receptions
70.0 total yards
17.5 average
0 TD
|
Bryson Nesbit
7 receptions
100.0 total yards
14.9 average
1 TD
|
Tackles
|
Antavious Lane
8 total tackles
8 solo, 0 assisted
0.0 TFL, 0.0 Sacks
|
Cedric Grey
19 total tackles
8 solo, 11 assisted
0.0 TFL, 0.0 Sacks