THI Football Central: Georgia State

Carolina travels down to Atlanta on Saturday looking to improve to 3-0 on the season. (Georgia State Sports Information)
DATE: Saturday, September 10, 2022

WHERE: Center Parc Credit Union Stadium (25,000); Atlanta, Georgia

SURFACE: FieldTurf

TIME/TV: Noon/ESPNU

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius 94 ; XM/SXM 206 ; SXM App 969)

GEORGIA STATE PANTHERS: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina leads 1-0

LAST MEETING: Carolina 59, Georgia State 17 (2021)

GSU - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
GEORGIA STATE NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Shawn Elliott
31-36 overall
30-31 at GSU

Mack Brown

267-139-1 overall
92-63-1 at UNC

2022 Record

0-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)

2-0 (0-0 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#100 Sagarin

#90 FPI

#39 AP

#33 Coaches

#30 FPI

#49 Sagarin

Strength of Schedule

Strength of Record

Strength of Schedule Remaining
Record & Rankings as of September 4, 2022
GSU OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
GEORGIA STATE NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

14.0

42.5

Rushing Per Game

200.0

56.0

Passing Per Game

111.0

172.0

TOTAL

311.0

320.0
Stats updated September 4, 2022
GSU DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
GEORIGIA STATE NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

35.0

59.5

Rushing Per Game

79.0

264.5

Passing Per Game

227.0

323.0

TOTAL

306.0

587.5
Stats updated September 4, 2022
GSU - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
GEORGIA STATE NORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Darren Grainger

111 total yards

7-29-1 passing

1 TD

Drake Maye

646 total yards

53-73-0 passing

9 TD

Rushing

Jamyest Williams

13 carries

76 total yards

5.8 average

0 TDs

Drake Maye

16 carries

131 total yards

8.2 average

2 TDs

Receiving

Jamari Trash

4 receptions

70.0 total yards

17.5 average

0 TD

Bryson Nesbit

7 receptions

100.0 total yards

14.9 average

1 TD

Tackles

Antavious Lane

8 total tackles

8 solo, 0 assisted

0.0 TFL, 0.0 Sacks

Cedric Grey

19 total tackles

8 solo, 11 assisted

0.0 TFL, 0.0 Sacks
Stats updated September 4, 2022
