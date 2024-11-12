Published Nov 12, 2024
THI Football Central: Wake Forest
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

************************************

After spending time on our site, head over to @ Autograph for everything elseTar Heels, aside. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

************************************

DATE: Saturday, November 16, 2024

WHERE: Kenan Memorial Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 8:00 PM/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)

Wake Forest: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: UNC leads the all-time series, 72-36-2.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************


WAKE FOREST-UNC TEAM COMPARISON
Record & Rankings as of November 11 2024
WAKE FORESTNORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Dave Clawson

99-98 overall
67-66 at Wake Forest

Mack Brown

281-148-1 overall
112-56-1 at UNC

2024 Record

4-5 (2-3 ACC)

5-4 (2-3 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#88 Sagarin

#88 FPI

NR AP

NR Coaches

#51 Sagarin

#50 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#65

#89

Strength of Record

83

66

Strength of Schedule Remaining

20

77

WAKE FOREST OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
Stats updated November 11, 2024
WAKE FORESTNORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

28.11

28.38

Rushing Per Game

138.7

141.1

Passing Per Game

259.44

244.75

TOTAL

398.1

385.9

WAKE FOREST DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
Stats updated November 11 2024
WAKE FORESTNORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

32.67

33.88

Rushing Per Game

147.8

201.7

Passing Per Game

298.56

247.11

TOTAL

446.3

448.8

WAKE FOREST - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Stats updated November 11, 2024
WAKE FORESTNORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Hank Bachmeier

2,232 total yards

184-299-9 INT passing

14 TD

Jacolby Criswell

1,871 total yards

137-234-3 INT passing

11 TD

Rushing

Demond Claiborne

169 carries

824 total yards

4.9 average

9 TD

Omarion Hampton

213 carries

1,178 total yards

5.5 average

13 TD

Receiving

Taylor Morin

48 receptions

606 total yards

12.63 average

1 TD

J.J. Jones

26 receptions

493 total yards

18.96 average

4 TD

Tackles

Nick Andersen

94 total tackles

47 solo, 47 assisted

0.5 TFL, 0 Sacks

Antavious Lane

57 total tackles

40 solo, 17 assisted

4.5 TFL, 1.0 Sack