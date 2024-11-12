THI Football Central: Wake Forest

************************************
************************************
DATE: Saturday, November 16, 2024
WHERE: Kenan Memorial Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, North Carolina
TIME/TV: 8:00 PM/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)
Wake Forest: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: UNC leads the all-time series, 72-36-2.
**************************************************************************************
***************************************************************************************