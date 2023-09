PITTSBURGH – North Carolina pulled away for a 41-24 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium, and afterward THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discussed a few key elements from the Tar Heels’ win.

UNC improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, the Panthers dropped to 1-3 and 0-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.