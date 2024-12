CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina returned home for first time in a couple of weeks and took care of Campbell, 97-81, on Sunday night at the Smith Center.

And in this edition of 3 Things, we discuss Ian Jackson’s continuing surge, RJ Davis feeling like himself again, working inside, and what the Tar Heels got out of this game with ACC play on tap for the remainder of the regular season.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.