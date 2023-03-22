THI Publisher Andrew Jones and analyst David Sisk have a healthy discussion about watching the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament and how what they saw relates to some of North Carolina’s issues this past season.

Plus, they discuss some elements of UNC’s game that isn’t as it was before, like not running as much, they discuss Hubert Davis, accountability, offensive approach, and AJ asks David what three boxes he thinks must be checked by Davis before the start of next season for the Tar Heels to improve.

Lots of great stuff in this pod as always.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

