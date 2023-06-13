THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star DE Curtis Simpson’s commitment Tuesday to North Carolina.

AJ and Deana discuss what kind of player he is, that UNC has trended well with him all along, and how he fits in with this class.

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Simpson is the No. 20 overall prospect in North Carolina, and is the No. 34 prospect nationally at his position. He chose the Tar Heels over offers from Michigan, Auburn, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Cincinnati and others.

He is the 17th member of UNC’s class of 2024.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

