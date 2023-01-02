**************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting and longtime college, AAU, and high school coach David Sisk discuss 4-star class of 2024 big man James Brown’s commitment to play at North Carolina.

AJ & David discuss the kind of player Brown is, his potential, why he chose UNC and why he appealed to Hubert Davis, what this means for the rest of the class, and much more.

Brown joins Drake Powell and Elliot Cadeau in the Tar Heels’ class of 2024.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.