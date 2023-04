THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star OL/DL Jani Norwood’s decision to commit to North Carolina on Wednesday.

Norwood, who attends Eastern Randolph High School in Ramseur, NC, is UNC’s ninth commitment for its class of 2024, and its third from North Carolina. He is mainly listed as an offensive lineman, but the Tar Heels will look at him along the defensive line as well.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.