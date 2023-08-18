<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Javarius Green, a 3-star wide receiver who attends Crest High School in Shelby, NC, announced Friday he will play football at North Carolina.

Green chose the Tar Heels over Michigan State and Alabama, and is the 26th member of Carolina’s class of 2024.

Here, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss Green’s commitment, the kind of player he is, what he adds to the class, and the importance of getting a player from Cleveland County.

