THI Podcast: Discussing Kyan Evans' Commitment to Carolina

Former Colorado State point guard Kyan Evans committed to North Carolina on Wednesday night becoming the third player to announce for the Tar Heels from the transfer portal in this cycle.

And in this special THI Podcast, David and AJ discuss Evans’ game, how Colorado State soared when he entered the starting lineup, how this played out so quickly, and the kind of player the Tar Heels are getting.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

************************************************

*We are giving away some FREE subscriptions to Tar Heel Illustrated. All you need to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter/X, and follow us on Facebook, and you’ll be registered into three pools to be randomly chosen to win FREE 1-year subscriptions to THI.

*We will choose new followers/subscribers if we reach the following goals by reaching 25,000 by July 4 for YouTube; 40,000 for Twitter/X by July 4; and 20,000 for Facebook by July 4.

*Subscribe & follow us now & you may win a year or more of FREE THI!

************************************************