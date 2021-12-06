THI Podcast: Discussing UNC's Slot In The Duke's Mayo Bowl & More

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s bid to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte where the Tar Heels will face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Dec. 30.

Jacob & AJ will preview the game as we get closer to kickoff, but in this podcast they share their thoughts on UNC landing in this spot, the season in general, what can be gained from this game, and about the fan base being angry in some respects over the season, but how this game can quell some of their concerns.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

