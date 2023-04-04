As we continue our series of discussions about North Carolina’s basketball season, the coming and going around the portal, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts on how the Tar Heels’ season will be remembered.

Lots of interesting stuff here, not just a simple “they underachieved” discussion, but more in-depth with some intriguing directions.

UNC finished the season 20-13 overall and 11-9 in the ACC, and the Tar Heels did not receive an invitation to the NCAA Tournament. Six players have entered the transfer portal at the time of this recording, and only one has committed from the portal.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

