THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss North Carolina’s class of 2024 while also focusing on the Tar Heels’ quarterback and wide receiver targets.

AJ and Deana hit on each of the five committed players in 2024, plus they talk about 4-star QB Jake Merklinger, and a bevy of talented receivers in UNC’s home state.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************