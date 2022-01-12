THI Podcast: In-Depth On UNC's Last Three Games

THI Publisher Andrew Jones & Director of Basketball Recruiting & Analyst David Sisk discuss UNC’s three games played since Christmas, focusing on the things that went well and what didn’t go so well.

AJ & David hit on the play of Armando Bacot and why he has been so effective, the up-and-down nature of the Tar Heels, their defensive play, why switching makes sense & doesn’t make sense, and Hubert Davis’ coaching.

UNC is 11-4 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. The Tar Heels are off until Saturday when Georgia Tech visits the Smith Center.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

