North Carolina announced Friday it has hired former Temple and Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins as its new defensive coordinator replacing Gene Chizik.

What kind of hire is this for the Tar Heels? What is Collins’ track record? Does it make sense?

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss these topics as they dive into all things Geoff Collins, Mack Brown, and UNC Football.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.