Hubert Davis Post-Duke Press Conference

DURHAM, NC – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 87-70 loss to No. 2 Duke on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Tar Heels started slowly allowing an early 16-0 run and fell behind by as many as 22 points at halftime and 32 points with 9:04 to play before they closed strong.

RJ Davis and Drake Powell led the Tar Heels with 12 points each, with all of Powell’s coming after halftime.

UNC dropped to 13-10 overall and 6-5 in the ACC. Duke improved to 19-2 and 11-0.