Early Decisive Blue Devils Run did in Tar Heels

DURHAM, NC - Keeping pace early with ranked opponents has been an issue for North Carolina this season. Entering Saturday’s tilt with Duke inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Tar Heels were 1-4 against ranked foes, having trailed by double-digits in the first half of all five games.

Kansas led UNC by as many as 20 in the opening 20 minutes, Auburn’s advantage ballooned to 15, Alabama possessed a 13-point lead inside the Smith Center, and Florida sprinted out to a 42-25 edge in Charlotte.

In Maui against Michigan State, who now finds itself ranked No. 7 in the country, it trailed by as many as 14 in the opening frame.

For the Blue Devils, the inevitable first-half run came early, as they used a 16-0 spurt inside the first ten minutes to hold a 23-6 lead.

A Seth Trimble jumpshot brought UNC within one at 7-6 with 16:08 on the clock, and preceded the run that would prove to be too much to overcome in the 87-70 defeat.

Over the next 2:36 of gametime, Duke connected on all six of its shot attempts, held the Tar Heels to 0-for-5 shooting, and turned two UNC turnovers into five points.

“They got out in transition and capitalized off of our turnovers. You get turnovers and you’re able to run,” said Trimble. “Any team can execute. A team like them, they execute night in and night out like that.”

UNC Coach Hubert Davis said the much taller Blue Devils used that to their advantage defending the smallish Tar Heels.

“Our unforced turnovers is something that we’ve had a problem with. It’s just turning the ball over,” he said. “We’ve talked at great length [about] how important it is to take care of the ball. Our live ball turnovers are turning into pick six plays for the opponent.”