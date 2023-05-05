One of the most talked about North Carolina basketball recruiting targets of late has been 2024 PF Jarin Stevenson, and in this podcast, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss Stevenson as a player, his recruitment, and how UNC sits in this process.

David recently watched Stevenson play in person a few times and spoke with him about his game and recruitment, with much of it focused on the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

