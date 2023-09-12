The NCAA put out a strong statement Tuesday critical of North Carolina’s comments last week after the most recent waiver denial for Tar Heels wide receiver Tez Walker, while also levying other remarks toward UNC regarding the rule being applied.

In this podcast, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the statement, which included citing UNC’s comments s invoking threats toward NCAA officials, where the NCAA is wrong, how we saw this coming, and what are Carolina’s options moving forward.

