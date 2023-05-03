With the college football portal having closed Sunday, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the players North Carolina lost during the most recent open period for the portal, and what positions UNC may be looking for to fill from the portal.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

