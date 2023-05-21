It might be May, but there’s still enough to discuss regarding North Carolina basketball, that THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones hopped on a zoom to share their thoughts about noteworthy topics related to the Tar Heels.

What else might UNC do in the portal? What about 2024 commit Elliot Cadeau? And is the roster as it is enough moving forward?

Jacob & AJ dive into those topics and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

