With North Carolina back out of the national rankings following a loss at Pittsburgh last Friday, and getting ready to host Wake Forest and Notre Dame this week, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones are back for this week’s episode to discuss the storylines around the Tar Heels while looking ahead to the crucial games.

Among the topics Jacob & AJ dive into surround the comments made by Armando Bacot following the game, how that can help the Heels moving forward, and what they must do better to reach their potential and become more consistent.

UNC is 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. It hosts Wake on Wednesday night at 9 PM and the Fighting Irish on Saturday for an odd 11:30 AM start.

