**************************************************************************************

Shoulder pain? Joints ache? The Rogue Shop’s cream works magic. *Can’t sleep? The Rogue Shop has something you need. Use Promo code TARHEELS10 & save $$$

***************************************************************************************

Plenty is going on with North Carolina’s basketball team these days, from injuries, to slumps, to bench improvements, to Armando Bacot making history, and the Tar Heels are winning games, as Jacob & AJ discuss in this week’s show.

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones sit down for their weekly UNC hoops show, and they dive into many popping topics: UNC’s recent improvement; bench play of late; Pete Nance returning to the lineup; Caleb Love’s shooting struggles; Armando Bacot climbing the ladder or Carolina lore; and the Heels’ next two opponents, NC State and Syracuse.

UNC (13-6, 5-3 ACC) hosts the Wolfpack (15-4, 5-3) on Saturday at 5 PM, and the Heels visit the Orange (currently 12-7, 5-3) on Tuesday night at 9 PM.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

***************************************************************************************

Brought to you by...

Rogue Shop

* It's a husband/wife outfit, as @OMGanja and his wife are craft cannabis farmers, who specialize in a small batch, sustainable, plant-based holistic medicine, small business.

* The website to visit is www.rogueshop.com

* They own 2 farms in Oregon, and DGIY (their cannabis growing consulting company) consults and runs three more farms in Oregon and Wisconsin.

* They sell Delta 8 products, THCO and HHC. All lab direct, they don’t use middle men.

* On the health and wellness side, they sell Salves, lip balm, bath soak, hemp soap, CBD flower, CBD Hot Cocoa, CBD Seasoning, REAL cannabis t erped Tinctures/Oils.

* For Tar Heel Illustrated members, they can handle personal customized orders and will have a TarHeel10 member special of 10 % off all orders.

***************************************************************************************











