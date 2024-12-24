THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Positives, the 4 Spot, Post O, & NET

Coming off their best win of the season and one they badly needed, the Tar Heels are at their respective homes for a few days before reconvening to launch into the remainder of the season.

North Carolina beat UCLA this past Saturday, and at 7-5 with a home game against Campbell on Sunday night, Jacob & AJ focus on several things in this week’s edition of the UNC Basketball Show: the importance of the players smiling after the UCLA game & how winning in that environment infused them; what to do with the four spot; post offense; NET numbers & more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><>

We are currently looking for podcast sponsors and advertisers for our website TarHeelIllustrated.com. If you are interested, please email us at thimedia@yahoo.com.

<><><><><>

We are currently looking for podcast sponsors and advertisers for our website TarHeelIllustrated.com. If you are interested, please email us at thimedia@yahoo.com.