With North Carolina coming off a loss at home to Clemson on Tuesday night and heading out for road games at Miami and Syracuse over the next week, THI’s Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones are back for their weekly UNC Basketball Show.

Jacob & AJ go into what went wrong for the Tar Heels in falling to the Tigers, some things the players said about the days leading to the game, including warmups, and they discuss the need for UNC getting a third scorer, while looking ahead mainly to the game Saturday in Coral Gables.

UNC is 18-5 overall and 10-2 in the ACC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Brought to you by... Rogue Shop

*Can't sleep? *Sore shoulder? *Other aches and pains? Rogue may have what can help you.

* It's a husband/wife outfit, as @OMGanja and his wife are craft cannabis farmers, who specialize in a small batch, sustainable, plant-based holistic medicine, small business.

* The website to visit is www.rogueshop.com

* They sell Delta 8 products, THCO and HHC. All lab direct, they don’t use middle men.

*All UNC fans will save $$$ by using the promo code: TARHEELS10

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>



