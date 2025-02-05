THI Podcast: The Football Show | Belichick Recruiting, Class of 2025 & More

What’s the latest with North Carolina Football? How have the first two months of the Bill Belichick been like from a media standpoint?

How has Belichick gone about recruiting, hitting the road, and talking with prospects? What about UNC’s class of 2025, in which 17 members signed their letters of intent Wednesday?

In this edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob and AJ discuss these things.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

