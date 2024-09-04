North Carolina begins the home portion of its 2024 football schedule Saturday as Charlotte visits for a 3:30 PM kickoff at Kenan Stadium.

UNC is coming off a 19-17 win at Minnesota, while the 49ers dropped a 30-7 decision at home to James Madison.

In this edition of the UNC Football Show, THI’s Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss what needs to carry over from the win over the Gophers, the defense’s history of not connecting great first-game performances with the rest of the season, QB Conner Harrell taking over, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.