With coaching moves, portal news, and 30 newcomers on campus in Chapel Hill, THI’s Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones are back for another edition of the UNC Football Show.

Here, they discuss what was learned from Mack Brown, Geoff Collins, and Ted Monachino press conferences earlier in the week; what’s the latest with the portal for those players landed and what else UNC is looking for; plus much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.