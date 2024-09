The fourth game of the season for North Carolina is almost here, as the Tar Heels host James Madison on Saturday at Kenan Stadium for a noon kickoff. The game will air on the ACC Network.

UNC comes in at 3-0 while the Dukes are 2-0 and coming off an open date.

In this edition of the Carolina Football Show, Jacob & AJ discuss where the Tar Heels are right now along the defensive front, at QB, they hit on this matchup, and take a couple of reader questions.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.