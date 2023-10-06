***Sponsored by Underdog Fantasy***

Eight games involving ACC teams mark the schedule for this weekend, including four league matchups.

North Carolina hosts Syracuse, but the focus here are the other games and how they could affect the narrative regarding the Tar Heels. The games are:

BC @ Army / William & Mary @ UVA / Marshall @ NC State / Notre Dame @ Louisville

Virginia Tech @ FSU / Wake Forest @ Clemson / Georgia Tech @ Miami

Also, Minnesota hosts Michigan, while South Carolina and Appalachian State are off.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



