3 Things From UNC's 102-96 Win Over Boston College

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina found a way to beat Boston College, 102-96, in overtime on Saturday afternoon in the Dean E. Smith Center.

Five Tar Heels scored in double-figures, with RJ Davis wracking up a game-high 22 points and Ian Jackson chipping in with 19, 15 of which came in the second half.

Seth Trimble recorded his second career double-double, finishing with 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, while Jalen Washington also scored 18 and Elliot Cadeau pitched in with 13.

UNC improved to 13-8 overall and 6-3 in ACC play. Boston College dropped to 9-11 and 1-8.

Here, AJ and Jacob break down the game, including what went wrong defensively, what went right offensively, what the win means, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner