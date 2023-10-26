Just because North Carolina suffered its first loss of the season last weekend doesn’t mean the other games played in the ACC won’t affect the Tar Heels as much.

As we do each week, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the league’s games for this weekend, as well as UNC’s nonconference opponents, and how the outcomes might affect the Tar Heels.

ACC implications, bowl implications, and national perception realities mark the weekend.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

This show is sponsored by Underdog Fantasy



